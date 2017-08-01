January 21st-Alex Upendo’s Book Launch Party “Bullies, bowties & Brillant Alex!

Join 10 year-old Alex Upendo (founder and owner of Build a Bow) on January 21st from 11 am-3pm at Gifford Elementary School located at 8332 Northwestern Ave in Racine for his Book Launch Party! Bullies “Bowties and Brilliant Alex”

Alex has been preparing for this day, for almost a year. He has made several sacrifices & shown pure dedication & hard work towards this project. let’s hone in on texts that mirror and reflect the beautiful faces of the young people who will be reading them.

Let’s celebrate Alex whose book, Bullies Bowties and Brilliant Alex will be available January 21st! A multicultural picture book empowering kids to be themselves, while teaching a lesson about bullying! Written by the 10 year old himself, using his BIO as an inspiring childrens book. While depicting his triumph from struggle to success. From being bullied to bowties, his story & how he became a CEO at the age of 9.

*Book is for ages 2-8

*Hard cover $13.99

*Soft cover $8.50

*Package deal:

Book & custom bowtie or hairbow (matching main characters design)- soft cover $15.00

*Package deal with hard cover book $20.50

Let’s celebrate his success!

*Horderves & refreshments will be served.

*Every book purchased will be signed by him & photo opportunity available.

To learn more about Alex’s business please visit and like them on facebook Build A Bow Tie