January 14th-Benefit for Andrew Mattes

Andrew was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a form of brain cancer. It took months of tests to officially determine what he had and how to treat it. Andrew had 6 weeks straight of daily chemo & radiation. He faces an additional 8 months of chemo in Chicago, because WI doesn’t have Proton Radiation. He is still out of work and has a lot of medical bills that continue to pile up. They set up the youcaring website for donations as well as tshirt sales, which they are still doing.

On January 14, family and friends are having a benefit for him. Andrew has over these really rough months! They are also pre selling wrist bands for the event. 18 and older is $15 and under 18 is $5 . Andrew appreciates it more than anyone knows and all of us Mattes’ appreciate all help as we couldnt help andrew this much with out you! #mattesstrong