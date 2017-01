January 10th-Schneider Trucking Recruitment Event

Schneider Trucking is holding a recruitment event in Kenosha on January 10th.

January 10 – 3 – 6 pm

Hampton Inn and Suites

7300 125th Avenue in Kenosha

A REWARDING CAREER IN TRUCK DRIVING

Miles, money, home time options, freight options — you’ll get it all — with the respect of being treated like an individual and being part of something big. The driver-friendly opportunities with Schneider have never been better.