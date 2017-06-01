January 10th-Go Riteway Transportation ONSITE RECRUITMENT EVENT

School Bus Drivers
Part time, hourly – $14.00/hr.
AM, Noon & especially PM routes
Valid Driver’s License w/ good driving record required
At least 21 years of age w/ minimum of 3 years’ verified continued, valid licensed driving status
Possess/maintain valid CDL license w/ School Bus (S) and Passenger (P) endorsements
Must successfully pass DOT physical, pre-employment drug test, and meet DOT requirements
Not only is GO Riteway committed to providing superior transportation solutions to our customers, it is also a great place to work. We know and appreciate that it is only through the dedicated service of our employees that we fulfill our mission focusing on safety, customer service and employee training.
