Help Wanted! Letsch Staffing is Hiring-Order Prepper

ORDER PREPPER

Prepares all assemblies, sub-assemblies, and parts for the painting process in accordance to customer specifications.

Performs surface prep operations including, grinding, sanding, chipping and filling to achieve a proper surface for finishing.

Masks pumps and trucks as needed.

Sets up jobs for the painters according to the paint specification sheetsS

Inspects parts/machines for their conformance to prep standards.

Prepares documentations and checklists accurately.

Informs Supervisor or Lead person of any problems.

Drives the truck in and out of the wash bay.

Looks over the vehicle for overall correctness such as doors fitting, all accessories safely attached etc.

Removes all labels and stores all appropriate truck/machine and pump parts as required before beginning surface prep operations.

Cleans all areas to be painted.

Power washing experience.

6 months to 1 year of experience preferred.

Need to be able to work inside and outside in heat/cold, wet/humid, and dry/arid conditions. Frequently required to use personal protective equipment to prevent hazard materials.

The noise level in this environment is frequently loud.

Ability to continuously stand or walk, and the ability to bend, squat, climb stairs and lift frequently up to 50 lbs. occasionally may have to lift 70lbs.

Apply online at Letschstaffing.com or call to make an appointment at 262-886-8179