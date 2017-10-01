Have You Seen Us? Search Is On For Missing Mother & Children

On 1/10/17 at approximately 6:30am, Tiffany Brick f/w, left her home in the Village of Genoa City (Walworth County) with her 2 children against an order through the County of Walworth. It is unknown what her intent and/or destination are at this time.Tiffany left her home this morning driving a black 2006 4dr GMC Sierra K1500 pickup with Wisconsin light truck registration JZ1918. There is a pink “Browning” sticker on the back window and Tiffany has a confederate flag tattoo on her right shoulder. At this time the Genoa City Police Department is trying to locate Tiffany to check her welfare and the welfare of her children. A recent photo of Tiffany, her children, her boyfriend, Scott B. Hogel, m/w, who she may be traveling with and the vehicle Tiffany may be driving is posted. She frequents the McHenry, IL and Janseville, WI areas.
Please call the Village of Genoa City Police Department with any info 262-279-6252 or your local law enforcement agency