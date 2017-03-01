Frontida Care is HIRING!

Frontida Care is Hiring

Part Time Caregivers for 3rd Shift

Join our Team!

At Frontida, we love our team members. We hire caregivers that we believe are smart, who already embrace our values in their everyday lives, and are willing and eager to grow. We are not perfect, but all of us are committed to Frontida’s values – Tell the Truth, Work Hard, Follow the Rules, Love Others and Have Fun! The work that we do is difficult and we don’t expect that to change, BUT we believe that Frontida is a place where you will feel more cared for than any other place you can work. If we decide together that Frontida is a fit for you, your leadership will know you and care about you and you will be more than a number.

Frontida was recognized as a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2015 and 2016! This award was based on our team members’ feedback on what they see happening within our homes every day. To apply please visit

Frontida Careers or apply at Racine County Workforce Solutions Center located at 1717 Taylor Ave in Racine.