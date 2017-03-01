Free Telecom/Cabling Installer Boot Camp Training is available!

Next Free TeleCom/Cabling Installer Boot Camp Training will be held February 7, 2017 – April 28, 2017

This 12-week boot camp is designed to provide entry level TeleCom/Cabling installers with the background, knowledge and basics skills needed to function effectively on the job. It teaches

the importance of safety, as well as safe practices and procedures.

The hands-on boot camp covers basic concepts of telecommunications equipment and cable installation and other

skills needed in the telecommunication field. Earn college credits and up to 15 nationally recognized industry certifications.

As a student you will learn:

• Copper and fiber optic termination.

• Termination, basic testing and troubleshooting.

• Fire stopping and fire safety practices – install fire stop systems in classroom simulations.

• Industry codes and standards, industry best practices, and professionalism.

Interested in learning more? Attend a Classroom Expectations and a

What it Really Means to be a TeleCom Installer information session.

Classroom Expectations

• Mon, December 12, 2016 at 9 a.m. in Room 231

• Thu, December 22, 2016 at 1 p.m. in Room 231

• Wed, January 4, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Room 231

• Mon, January 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Room 231

• Thu, January 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. in Room 231

What it Really Means to be a Telecom Installer

• Thu, December 8, 2016 at 1 p.m. in Classroom C

• Tue December 20, 2016 at 9 a.m. in Classroom C

• Fri, January 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. in Classroom C

• Tue January 10, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Classroom C

All classroom expectations sessions will be held at:

SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, Sturtevant, WI

All what it really means to be a TeleCom installer information sessions will be held at:

Racine County Workforce Solutions,1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI

Contact your local Workforce Development or Job Center to learn more about these opportunities.

Kenosha County-Rich Salisbury- rich.salisbury@kenoshacounty.org 262-697-4527

Racine County-Todd Nienhaus-todd.nienhaus@racinecounty.com – 262-638-6541

Walworth County-Mark Leemkuil- mleemkuil@dwfs.us= 262-741-5272

www.gtc.edu/TeleCom

Funding made possible with the support of SC Johnson – A Family Company.