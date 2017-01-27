Febuary 2nd-Resource & Information Session for Employees of Promotions Unlimited

ALL EMPLOYEES AND STAFF OF PROMOTIONS UNLIMITED

RESOURCE AND INFORMATION SESSION

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Gateway Technical College

SC Johnson iMet Center – Auditorium (Room 104)

2320 Renaissance Boulevard

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Learn about resources that are available to you.

•Unemployment insurance benefits

•Health insurance coverage

•Access to benefits

• Resume writing and interviewing

•Information on upcoming career fairs

•Education and training services

If you are unable to attend and would like this information, please call one of our Employment

Consultants at 262.638.7701