February 18th-Racine Founder’s Rotary Club “Vegas Night”

Racine Founder’s Rotary Club Presents VEGAS NIGHT!

Saturday, February 18th 7:00-10:30pm

Festival Hall 5 5th Street

Racine, WI 53403

Racine Founders Rotary will have their annual fundraiser, Vegas Night, on Saturday February 18th at Racine Festival Hall. The festivities run from 7-10:30 PM and benefits two important programs to the Racine community: Racine Founders Rotary Foundation and Camp Ankojig. Vegas Night uses ‘funny money’ in lieu of real dollars as an affordable way for people to support the community and take risks they wouldn’t in Vegas!! In addition to Vegas games, guests will also enjoy auctions, the band Night Wing, a Money Booth, a Faux Wedding Chapel where you can get married by Elvis himself, Photo Booth, fun money craps, roulette, and blackjack tables, and Elvis himself will be in the house!!

Dress is casual and your admission ticket of $5.00 includes entry into a drawing for a trip to Vegas and $500 in cash!!

Includes: $100 in FUN PLAY ~ Free ‘Instant Winner’ drawings entry (winner drawn every 30 minutes) ~ Grand Prize entry to win a

TRIP TO LAS VEGAS and $500 CASH!

AUCTIONS * PHOTO BOOTH * FAUX WEDDING CHAPEL * MONEY BOOTH * SPIN TO WIN * DANCE TO THE SOUNDS OF NIGHT WING AND ELVIS * SNACKS AND BEVERAGES * FUNNY MONEY CRAPS, ROULETTE, AND BLACKJACK TABLES

Tickets available at the door and online at: Racine Founders Rotary Vegas Night

Celebrating 100 years of Rotary’s Service Above Self in Racine