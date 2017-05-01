Family Searching For Missing 82 year-old Family Member

We have been asked to share this by family members. 82 year old Charles Istvanek

went missing as of 3:00 pm this afternoon He was last seen leaving his home off 33rd St and heading northbound on 22nd Ave in Kenosha. He was heading to a relative’s house just 10 minutes away. He usually takes 22nd Ave to A, west on A to 31, north on 31 to KR, then west again. He is driving a 2002 GMC Sonoma, dark blue in color with a cap. The photo of him is a few years old, but still looks very similar. He is approximately 5′, with glasses and grey hair, generally wearing a baseball cap. He has his small Yorkie dog with him! Multiple law enforcement agencies have been notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or Kenosha Police