Echo Lake Foods is Hiring-Quality Assurance Technicians

Knowledge/Skills Required:
Strong communication skills and detail oriented.
Must be able to lift 30-40 lbs.
Bilingual (English/Spanish) preferred – ability to speak and understand English required.
Must be able to physically walk throughout the plant during QA rounds, climb ladders and step stools.
Have visual acuity to detect product deficiencies and food safety issues.
* * Previous experience in food manufacturing a plus.
Health, Dental, Life, 401K (50% match up to 8% deferral), Flexible Spending Accounts (Dependent & Medical) Profit Sharing, Vacation, Holiday Pay.
Now Hiring!
To apply: www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com
Email Resume – jobs@echolakefoods.com
Walk-ins Welcome
www.echoforeggs.com