Dense Fog Advisory Remains in Effect Until 10 am

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN…

DENSE FOG PERSISTS ACROSS THE AREA…

.VISIBILITIES OF 1/4 MILE OR LESS ARE WIDESPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING. LIGHT AND VARIABLE WINDS WILL GRADUALLY BECOME DOMINANT OUT OF THE NORTHWEST THIS MORNING…

RESULTING IN IMPROVING VISIBILITIES FROM WEST TO EAST.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN WILL SEE THE LOW VISIBILITIES HANG ON THROUGH MID TO LATE MORNING. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.

* TIMING…THROUGH MID TO LATE MORNING.

* VISIBILITY…DOWN TO 1/4 MILE.

* IMPACTS…DENSE FOG WILL CAUSE REDUCED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND MAINTAIN EXTRA STOPPING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.