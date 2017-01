Dense Fog Advisory In Effect Until Noon Saturday

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…

COUNTIES AFFECT MARQUETTE-GREEN LAKE-FOND DU LAC-SHEBOYGAN-SAUK-COLUMBIA-DODGE-

WASHINGTON-OZAUKEE-IOWA-DANE-JEFFERSON-WAUKESHA-MILWAUKEE-

LAFAYETTE-GREEN-ROCK-WALWORTH-RACINE-KENOSHA-

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A

DENSE FOG ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY.

* TIMING…AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE FORMED IN SOME AREAS WITH

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED INTO THE EVENING HOURS.

* VISIBILITY…1/4 MILE OR LESS.

* IMPACTS…REDUCED VISIBILITY WILL LEAD TO POOR DRIVING

CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND DRIVE WITH CAUTION.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.