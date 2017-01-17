City of Racine Residents-Options Make Obtaining Pet Licenses Easy

City of Racine pet owners can purchase a 2017 pet license at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus and the City of Racine Environmental Health Division. Good public health practice requires that all domesticated animals (dogs, cats, ferrets and potbellied pigs) are licensed by five months of age and vaccinated against rabies. Compliance with the rabies vaccination requirement helps bite victims avoid a series of injections and costly animal quarantine fees. Licensing helps identify an animal if a pet is lost and supports animal control services provided by the City of Racine.

“An unlicensed or unvaccinated animal is a public health concern. Vaccinating an animal and buying a license is a cost-effective way to protect not only the animal’s health, but the community as well,” said Marcia Fernholz, Environmental Health Division Director, City of Racine Health Department.

The deadline for obtaining animal licenses is January 31st as mandated under local ordinance.

Chapter 10 of the City of Racine Municipal Code requires domesticated animals to be vaccinated and licensed (dogs, cats, ferrets and potbellied pigs). A current rabies vaccination certificate and payment is required before a license may be issued. All animal licenses are good for the calendar year and expire on December 31st. A license for a neutered animal is $11.00 (proof of spay or neuter must be provided). Senior citizens, 65 years and older, may purchase a license for $6.00 – neutered only. A license for a non-neutered animal is $36.00. After January 31st of each year a late fee of $10.00 per animal is assessed. A pet owner has 30 days after obtaining a new animal to purchase a license.

Pet fanciers permits are required if you live in a single family home and have more than three animals. The maximum limit of animals is seven if you live in a single family home and meet all criteria.

Pet License Applications are available at the City of Racine Environmental Health office, the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus and at www.cityofracine.org (animal application).

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

262-636-9203

730 Washington Avenue, Room 1

Dogs, Cats, Pet Fanciers, Ferrets and Pot-Bellied Pigs

In-Person:

Monday to Friday 8am-11:55am and 1pm-4:30pm

By Mail:

Mail a completed application, a current rabies vaccination certificate, proper payment and a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Environmental Health Division, Room 1 City Hall,

730 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.

Your license and proof of vaccination will be mailed to you.

By Fax:

Fax a completed application (including credit card payment information) and a current rabies vaccination certificate to: 262-636-9165.

Your license and proof of vaccination will be mailed to you.

WISCONSIN HUMANE SOCIETY RACINE CAMPUS

262-554-6699

2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Dogs and Cats ONLY

In Person:

Monday through Friday 12pm to 8pm and

Saturday 10am to 6pm