Caledonia Man Out on Bond For Sexual Assault-Charged for Sexual Assault Again

Thomas A Nelson, 31 of Racine has been charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force,2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force, False Imprisonment, six counts of Bail Jumping-Felony. He was given a $100,000 bond after making his initial appearance in Racine Circuit Court on Monday January 23rd. His Preliminary hearing is on February 2, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint on January 21, 2017, Caledonia Police were dispatched to Wheaton Franciscan/Asencion regarding a sexual assault report. The victim stated that she was assaulted at his residence in Caledonia and had known him a few months since he had worked on her car. The complaint states that the defendant had contacted the victim through facebook and asked her is he could come to his place of employment to help drop a vehicle off at his residence. The defendant then began texting the victim at 11p.m that evening saying he wanted to give her gas money.

The victim stopped by where the defendant was drinking with two friends and gave her a beer and 2 shots of brandy and she became sick. The victim states that at one point during the time he wouldn’t let her leave, grabbed her by the throat, started choking her, and sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of three hours. Officers observed bit marks on the victim’s, arms, thigh, face and ears.

The complaint states that the victim was able to flee the house at 4am only after the defendant asked her if she would be his girlfriend and the victim told police that she was in shock and said yes so she could escape the home.

The defendant has open cases from 2015 for two counts of, 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13, Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault), Incest with Child, ,Child Enticement-Sexual Contact,

False Imprisonment