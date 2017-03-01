Bitter Cold To Move Through Our Area



Much colder air will move in behind a cold front tonight, bringing an extended stretch of below normal temperatures. Highs Wednesday through Saturday will range from the single digits to the middle teens, with lows in the single digits above and below zero from Wednesday night through Saturday night.

Minimum Wind Chill readings will range from 5 to 20 below zero tonight through Saturday night, the coldest readings Wednesday and Thursday nights. This remains just shy of Wind Chill Advisory criteria, however those outside will want to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL

WISCONSIN…SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.

.DAY ONE…TONIGHT

WIND CHILLS OF 5 BELOW TO 15 BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT…WITH THE COLDEST VALUES TOWARD CENTRAL WISCONSIN…AS ARCTIC AIR MOVES INTO THE AREA.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…WEDNESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

ARCTIC AIR WILL PREVAIL OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH AT LEAST SUNDAY MORNING. WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES WILL GENERALLY RANGE FROM 10 TO 20 BELOW ZERO EACH MORNING…WITH THE COLDEST READINGS TOWARD CENTRAL WISCONSIN.

Racine Forecast

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values between -5 and -10. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5.