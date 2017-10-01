Ardagh Group Is Hiring!

In the U.S., Ardagh Group employs highly-skilled American workers in state-of-the-art glassmaking facilities that feature advanced inspection and monitoring systems.

Utility –

 Full time, Rotating Shifts – must be able to work any shift including weekends

 Previous forklift and factory experience desired

 High School Diploma or equivalent

 Full details at www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com – #2013335

Applications for the Utility position only available at:

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 N. Main Street, Burlington

Electro-Mechanical Journeyman –

 Journeyman or equivalent education and experience

 Schedule will be on all three shifts including weekend work

 Full details at www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com – #2015006

Mail Resume for Electro-Mechanical Journeyman to:

Ardagh Group

815 McHenry Street

Burlington, WI 53105

Or, Fax to: (262) 763-7747