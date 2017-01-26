Andis Company is Hiring Assemblers!

Join Our Team

Excellence. Integrity. Respect. If these words mean something to you, we’ve got a lot in common. These are the Andis Company values and for over 90 years, we’ve employed like-minded people to help us design and build the highest quality tools to cut, trim and style. From the assembly line to the sales force, our associates are energetic and passionate about what they do. And we love that about them!

Now Hiring

Assembler (All shifts)

Are you good with your hands? Do you like variety? If so, you may have what it takes to join our fast-paced Assembly crew and build world-class clippers and trimmers. You will be cross-trained on a variety of tasks including building, soldering, testing, adjusting and packing finished products. And you will love working in an environment that is family-friendly, clean and air conditioned! Full and part-time jobs available.

To apply please visit ANDIS CAREER CENTER