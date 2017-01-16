ADOPT US! Joey & Peanut looking for their furver home!

A sad fact of life, is that sometimes you wind up in an unexpected situation and have nowhere to go with your furry loved ones. This is the real life scenario for Joey and Peanut’s Mom. She wound up having to go into assisted living and her family could not keep the boys. They tried to find someone who would take the boys with no success and finally asked Lucky Mutts Rescue if we could help them find someone who would adopt them and love them for the rest of their lives.

They are awesome little guys! Joey is a 9 lb mini rat terrier. He is 13 years old (8-9-03) and in good health. He is very responsible and takes care of Peanut.

Peanut is a 6 lb chihuahua-12 years old (11/8/04) and also in good health. They get along with the cats (Peanut likes to chase them once in awhile) and I was told that they are ok with kids. They took a day or so before they felt safe when I started to foster them and are not attention hogs. They like to be near where you are, but not trying to get held and pet all the time.

These are really nice little guys who just need a safe and loving place to live out their lives. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Their adoption fee is $150 which includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. Accepting adoption applications at Lucky Mutts Rescue www.luckymuttsrescue.org info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com call/text 262-260-9715