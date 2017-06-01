ADOPT US! Bart & Fluffy Are Best Friends

Bart and Fluffy are best friends that have been patiently waiting for their new home! Fluffy is a nine year old Pomeranian who was returned to the local humane society that she and her fur buddy Bart were adopted from together two years prior. We believe these two would do best adopted together, Bart would be lost without his companion, he follows her everywhere.

Fluffy is very laid back and easy going. She is good with kids, cats and other dogs. Fluffy’s had spay, Rabies/Distemper/Bordetella vaccines, micro chipped, dewormer and flea/tick treated, heart-worm negative and on preventative with a certificate from veterinarian.

Bart is a 5 year old shih tzu/ poodle mix who was returned to the local humane society that he and his fur buddy, Fluffy were adopted from together two years prior. We believe these two would do best adopted together, Bart would be lost without his companion, he follows her everywhere. He is good with other dogs, kids and cats. As we learn more about this cute little pair we will update their information. Bart’s had neuter, Rabies/Distemper/Bordetella vaccines, micro chipped, dewormer and flea/tick treated, heart-worm negative and on preventative with a certificate from veterinarian.

The fee is $300+tax total for the pair. You can apply to adopt them at Lucky Mutts Rescue-ADOPT. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on our Facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK