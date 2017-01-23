ADOPT ME! My name is Wilma & I’m a BEAUTIFUL dog!

Look at how sweet Wilma is! Wilma is an estimated 4-5 years old, spayed female who came into a small overcrowded shelter as a stray. She is believed to possibly be a great Pyrenees or Anatolian shepherd mix. She was given a five day stray hold to find someone to save her. Lucky Mutts Rescue was able to pull her the night before she ran “out of time” and she will now be arriving January 22nd. She is looking for her forever home. She is a beautiful dog! Vet said she looks like she has had a few litters of puppies. She is a sweetheart. She wants to be right beside you. When the others are playing she stays with you. Likes to jump up for hugs, but is gentle about it. Will make someone a great dog. Oh and she howls quite often!

You can apply to adopt at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK