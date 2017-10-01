ADOPT ME! My name is Rosco-I’m a happy outgoing pup!

**Arriving January 15th, apply TODAY to adopt!**Rosco is an approximately 1 and a half year old Shep/hound mix who was in a small overcrowded shelter and because he was a good outgoing young fella, he and another dog were moved to a boarding facility to have more time to find a family. Unfortunately no families were able to see him there so they reached out for a rescue to help him. He will be arriving January 15th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormedand, heartworm negative, on preventative and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!