ADOPT ME! My name is Jersey I have a big beautiful smile on my face!

LOOK AT THIS SWEET FACE! Jersey has been waiting MONTHS for a home and she has gotten NO interest. She is part of our “foster to adopt” program, making her fee just $50+tax! Jersey is an approx 4 yr old (est DOB 08/30/2012) spayed female American Pit Bull Terrier mix weighing in at approx 50 lbs and is fully grown. Jersey arrived at Lucky Mutts Rescue 6/14/2016 when she was rescued from a local humane society. Jersey had been at the shelter almost 2 months and she was struggling to find an outlet for her energy. In addition, the shelter is full of pit bull looking dogs so it’s difficult to stand out among the crowd. Jersey was one of the staff and volunteer top picks- she even went on sponsored overnight sleepovers at volunteers homes. What we can tell you is she LOVES car rides, she needs work on the leash (she pulls), she has kept her crate clean and she has not yet had an accident in the house. She should go to a cat free home as she was very intense when she saw them at the shelter. She would also do best in an only dog household. She has met kids over age 7 and was great with them. We have repeatedly tested Jersey with different actions younger kids may do to a dog and she’s been extremely tolerant- no negative reaction at all- just wags her tail and has a big beautiful smile on her face. She’s loving all the attention she’s getting and taking it all in. Jersey is believed to have been kept locked in a basement and forced to breed repeatedly. When she showed up at the local humane society it was pretty evident she had just had a litter of pups. Her owners never reclaimed her. She has an adoption fee of $100+Tax which includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. Accepting adoption applications at Lucky Mutts Rescue www.luckymuttsrescue.org info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com Call or Text 262-260-9715