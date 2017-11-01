ADOPT ME! I’m Shasta I’m a Husky Mix looking for a loving home!

Shasta arrives THIS Sunday January 15th and has no place to go! Please get your applications in NOW! If you can’t adopt at this time, we are ALWAYS looking for foster homes so we can continue to save dogs! Shasta is a one year old husky (maybe lab and shepherd?) mix. She was more than likely abandoned when her owners realized she was going to have puppies. This sad story happens quite often but a small shelter took them in and reached out to rescues to help save and take care of this family. She and her beautiful babies are currently in a foster in Oklahoma and will be arriving in mid- January. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/ bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed heartworm negative, on prevention meds and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/ adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmai l.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page at Lucky Mutts FACEBOOK !