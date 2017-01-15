ADOPT ME! I’m Lucky and I Will Shower You With Kisses & Hugs

This pretty girl still needs a home! Lucky is an estimated 2 1/2 year old (est. DOB 3/18/14) unknown breed mix, maybe Lab, who knows! She came to Lucky Mutts Rescue with her four babies, (three of which have been adopted). She is timid around people at first, but very comfortable around dogs and cats. Lucky is a very submissive and passive dog, but also very affectionate and appreciates attention, praise, and treats. She will need a patient family to let her build trust, but once she does, she will shower you with kisses and hugs. Lucky has been in Wisconsin since October and has warmed up to her foster mom very well.

Lucky is frightened by the metal tie out chain, so will only go outside with her foster mom holding her on a leash, but she would prefer to have the freedom to run loose. She would probably do best in a home with a canine brother or sister to help her confidence. It is believed that Lucky was an outside dog with little human interaction before she came to Wisconsin. She has been fostered inside the house and is crate trained. While Lucky is crate trained, she is very trustworthy loose in the house as well. She is very sweet, very submissive, and very well behaved.

Lucky’s adoption fee is $300+ Tax. This fee includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!