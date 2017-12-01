ADOPT ME! I’m Logan, I’m sweet and love to give kisses

LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL DOG! He wants to go home with you! Logan is a hound mix around a year old. He is very sweet and loves to give kisses. He is good other dogs and seems submissive. He was slightly interested in cats, but not too bad, so he can probably live with a feline. He will be arriving in Wisconsin on January 15th and is looking for his forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative meds and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!