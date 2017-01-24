ADOPT ME! I’m Lillian and I’m a gentle soul

Such a gentle soul! Lillian is a less than 1 year old spayed female Retriever mix. She was picked up by Animal Control in Oklahoma after being spotted with another dog several times. Lillian and Annie could possibly be littermates and are both glad to be off the streets and are now looking for their forever homes. Lillian arrived in Wisconsin January 22nd. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian.

You can apply to adopt at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK