ADOPT ME! I’m Fred and I am such a HAPPY BOY!

FRED IS SUCH A HAPPY BOY! Fred is a 1 year old neutered male who we are still not quite sure what all breeds are in him. Part of him looks like a collie, part of him looks like a Lab, just look at that tale and his nose is another story! He came in to a small overcrowded shelter as a stray. He was given a five day stray hold to find someone to save him. Lucky Mutts Rescue was able to pull him the night before he ran “out of time” and he arrived January 22nd. He is looking for his forever home. He is pretty high energy. Loves to run, still jumps on you. Actually nips a little at your hands in excitement. Would be a little concerned with small children. He is a sweetheart though, starved for affection. He has done fine in the kennel with Wilma and fine with a female Pit we have at home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian.

You can apply to adopt at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK