ADOPT ME! I’m Buddy! Bashful Brunette seeks Confident Best Friend

Bashful Brunette seeks Confident Best Friend. Buddy is an approximately 2 year old neutered male. He currently weighs around 55 pounds, but he could stand to lose a little weight. His heritage is a big question mark right now, and we’ll let you know when the DNA results come back. 

(Guesses based on appearance have ranged from Pit mix, Lab mix, Chesapeake Bay Retriever Mix, as well as several others)

Buddy has had a rocky start to life. He was picked up as a stray in rural Oklahoma, and wound up in a small high-kill shelter. He was kept in a small kennel, in a room with a lot of other dogs, lots of noise and tons of stress. From there, he took a 15 hour van ride to Wisconsin. Since he’s been in Wisconsin, he went from another shelter, to a boarding facility, and now he’s staying at the Lucky Mutts Rescue adoption center. This poor boy has probably never known the comforts of a real home, and the security of having his own person/people to greet him each day. Despite all of this, once he’s familiar with someone, he’s one of the most loving dogs you’ll ever meet. He loves to give hugs, cuddles and kisses. He hoards toys, and enjoys a good game of fetch. He’s housebroken, crate trained, and listens well to basic commands.

So what does Buddy need? He needs someone who will help him find his place in the world, and teach him how to be the happy, confident dog he should be. Right now, Buddy has some confidence issues, and gets anxious in new situations, or when he’s around a lot of new people. Because of this, he has reacted defensively in high-stress situations. He has been evaluated by an animal behaviorist, and it was determined that these reactions were caused by his anxiety and lack of confidence. What we have learned, is that when Buddy is around an “Alpha” personality, he is far more relaxed, and he handles change and stress much better. He feeds off of the confidence of his person, and looks to them for direction. If they remain calm, so does he. The ideal situation for Buddy is with a single person or couple with no children who have dog experience, and that “Alpha” personality Buddy really finds comfort in. He needs regular exercise to burn off some of that anxious energy – a good walk usually takes care of that. He needs consistency, and time. Someone who understands him, and will teach him that the world isn’t a big scary place, and that he will always be loved.

Buddy is part of our “Foster to Adopt” program, which means his adoption fee is $50 plus tax. He is already neutered, and is up-to-date on rabies, DHLPP, and bordatella vaccines. He is also microchipped, has been tested heartworm negative and is on prevention, and has a health certificate from a veterinarian. Because Buddy is such a special guy that we really want to see thrive in a wonderful home, some of our awesome volunteers have offered to sponsor training classes for Buddy and his perfect adopter.

To apply and see if you might be Buddy’s perfect match, visit LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK