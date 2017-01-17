ADOPT ME! ADORABLE PUPPY ALERT-My Name Is Mast & I’m Precious!

This FACE! Mast is one of the 7 black mouth cur (maybe some mastiff?) mix puppies that are available immediately when they arrive THIS Sunday, January 22nd. Mast and his siblings are 9 weeks old and are looking for their forever homes as they were unplanned and unwanted by their family in Oklahoma. The family wanted to keep the mother so we arranged that she gets spayed so this sad story doesn’t happen again.

If you would like to adopt one of these sweet babies please get your application in asap so you can be pre-approved for one of our many puppies that are coming on Sunday! His adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay or neuter, age appropriate vaccines, microchip, first round of deworming medication, flea preventative (if age appropriate) and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK