United States Postal Service is HIRING in Racine!

United States Postal Service is Now Hiring!

City Carrier Assistant

Racine, WI

Job Posting # NC10078905

$16.06/hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle

under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area.

* Must have valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and at least two years’

unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger within U.S., its possessions or territories, or in U.S. military installations worldwide.

These positions may be eligible for a Career Path position

APPLY ONLINE AT :

www.usps.com/employment

Deadline to apply – Monday, January 30th, 2017

Requirements:

 No experience required

 Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

 Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching

 Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.

These positions start as temporary, but can –

and do lead to career positions.

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.

We look forward to helping you develop a career with the United States Postal Service.

