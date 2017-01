Mauer Home School is Hiring

Mauer Home School Is HIRING

We need –

Lead Teacher – School Age (full time)

Floater (part time)

Cook

Bus Driver (Mornings)

Lead Teachers must meet certification requirements.

Driver must have valid license/good driving record.

Associate degree / Bachelor degree in Early Childhood a plus.

Background checks required by law.

To apply, please send resume to mauerhomeschoolllc@gmail.com

Or Call Niki or Roni at (262) 598-0245

3319 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53405

www.mauerhomeschool.com