Wednesday January 18th-Cricket Wireless Onsite Recruitment

Cricket Wireless Onsite Recruitment
Wednesday, January 18th, 2017
9:00 am – 12:00 Noon
at
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Ave., Racine
Classroom C

Hiring Sales Representatives for Racine/Kenosha area

