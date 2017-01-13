Racine County Sheriff’s-Man Dies in Raymond Crash

On 1/13/17 at 0240 hrs. Racine County Communications Center received notification that there was a one vehicle, roll over accident at CTH G and 43rd St in the Town of Raymond, Racine County. The person that called it in witnessed the accident.

Deputies responded and found the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle had been ejected. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 90 mph when the accident occurred. The subject was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown, at this time, if alcohol was also a factor.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this call by Raymond Fire and Rescue and State Patrol.