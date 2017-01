Home Helpers Onsite Recruitment Events

Home Helpers Onsite Recruitment

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017

& Tuesday, January 24th, 2017

9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Racine County Workforce Development Center Classroom C

1717 Taylor Ave., Racine WI 53403

Hiring Caregivers, and Certified Nursing Assistants

Part Time to Full Time ● Driver’s License

Join the Home Helpers team today and start making a difference!

Home Helpers provides independent living and transitional services within Southeast WI.

Offering Home Care in Kenosha, Racine, Bristol, Sturtevant and Union Grove.

Home Helpers, 1100 56th St. Suite 300, Kenosha Wi 53140

www.homehelperswisconsin.com