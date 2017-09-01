Kelly Services is HIRING-Doc Coordinators & Utility Workers

Kelly Services is now hiring for Doc Coordinators and utility workers in the Pleasant Prairie area for $11.50/hr from 7:00am-7:00pm, 7:00pm-7:00am rotating shifts.

Shift examples: Week 1 Week 2 Mon-Scheduled to work Mon-Off Tues-Scheduled to work Tues-Off Wed-Off Wed-Scheduled to work Thu-Off Thu-Scheduled to work Fri-Scheduled to work Fri-Off Sat-Scheduled to work Sat-Off Sun-Scheduled to work Sun-Off

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. Send resumes to Mayr639@kellyservices.com to be offered a formal interview slot.