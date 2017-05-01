January 11th-McLane Onsite Recruitment Event!

Currently HIRING Warehouse Specialists
(Order Selectors)
JOIN THE McLANE FOODSERVICE TEAM TODAY
McLane is a highly successful $46 billion supply chain services compa-ny. McLane Foodservice, a division of McLane Company, delivers product to the quick-service restaurant industry.
McLane offers Teammates:
Stable, growing company
Competitive pay
Extensive medical, dental and vision plans
Paid time off
Industry-leading 401k profit sharing plan
Requirements:
Must have a diploma/GED/HSED
Must pass a physical assessment
Must pass a hair follicle drug screen
Experience with order selecting or warehouse strongly preferred.
Environment – Order Selectors can work in our Dry area, Cooler (set at 32 degrees) or the Freezer (Set at 0 Degrees) for 10 hours a day and possibly more.
Schedule – When order selectors join the McLane Team, they must be flexible to work 9 AM – 7:30 PM or 1 PM – 11:30 PM. Weekends and Holidays would be required as well. The schedule is set however, schedules are bid on based on tenure twice a year and the schedule is subject to change.
Physical Labor – Order Selectors will typically move and sticker around 2,000 cases each 10 hour day. Our heaviest cases are 65 lbs. and the average case is 20-40 lbs.
PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.MCLANECO.COM/CAREERS UNDER THE STURTEVANT WI CAREERS SECTION.