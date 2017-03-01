Adopt Us! Sully & Boo are available Dachsund Mixes

Sully (L) and Boo (R) are adorable and available for adoption! Boo is a young, spayed female Dachshund mix who came into a small shelter in Oklahoma. She and her two siblings made their way to Wisconsin on December 18th. Boo is housebroken and crate trained.

Boo is a snuggly girl who is very low key. She is still learning what is and isn’t hers to play with. When she isn’t snuggled into you on the couch, her whole body wags as she follows you around the house. Boo’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes her spay, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!