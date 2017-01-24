Wisconsin Humane Society February 2017 Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the February 2017 schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!
Upcoming clinic dates
Thursday, February 16 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine
Monday, February 20 (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)
WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
Pricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price
DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18
Rabies only $18
Both DHPP & Rabies $30
Bordetella $20
Microchip $25
Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.
Milwaukee: 414-264-6257
Racine: 262-554-6699
For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics