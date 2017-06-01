January 17th-Tap To Learn Fundraiser to Benefit Adventure Kids

It is BACK and will be better than ever! Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 4 PM – 8 PM

New venue! Ron and Rochelle Zold, owners of the Roundabout Smokehouse located at 5844 Douglas Ave, have donated the North Star Banquet Hall! It’s larger AND handicap accessible!

An evening of live music by Dead Wood Chop & home brew tasting benefitting Adventure Kids Learning’s water education programs & Sweaters for Sisters!

Your tax deductible contribution provides an evening of free samples of top quality home brews (many award-winning brewers participating!)and foot-tappin’ music by Dead Wood Chop!

For tickets please visit Adventure Kids Learning

Sample glass included

Silent AND live Auction

Top 3 Winning brewers to receive “Tasters Choice” trophies!