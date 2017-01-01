January 19th-GED Fair

GED FAIR
ARE YOU READY TO CHANGE YOUR FUTURE?
Get your GED NOW!

GED FAIR HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, January 19, 2017
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Gateway Technical College
Racine Building
1001 North Main Street
Racine, WI 53403

The no-cost fair is open to the public and
registration is not required.

Get the GED process started by taking the FREE GED assessment exam. To complete, you must be present before 6:00 p.m. and be prepared to spend at least two hours taking the GED assessment (first-come, first-serve).
A government issued ID is required in order to take the assessment.
•Learn about FREE GED prep programs and exams
•Meet Gateway Technical College staff and plan your next steps
•Register for orientation and GEDreadiness exam
• Connect with Community Resources

Questions? Contact Katie Kasprzak at 262.638.6703 or katie.kasprzak@racinecounty.com
For more information visit www.racinecounty.com/GED

In partnership with Gateway Technical College, Racine Literacy Council, Racine Unified School District, State of WI Department of Corrections and United Way of Racine County.

