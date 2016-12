Wind Advisory Monday 10 A.M.- 8 P.M.

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING…

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING.

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING.

* TIMING…AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH EARLY MORNING. STRONG

GUSTY WINDS DEVELOPING LATER THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON.

* VISIBILITY…ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.

* WINDS…WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS INCREASING TO 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH LATER THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS…SEVERELY RESTRICTED VISIBILITY IN DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING. DIFFICULT DRIVING FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES IN STRONG WINDS LATER THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT…ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN… USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.