Union Grove Wife Charged in Connection with December 27th Shooting

Phyllis Madeja, of Union Grove has been charged with one count of felony 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and felony 1st Degree Reckless Injury. She was given a $15,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Courts on Wednesday. Her Preliminary hearing is scheduled on January 4, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on December 27th. Deputies with the Racine County Sheriffs Department responded for calls for a shooting in the 1400 block of West Street. Upon arrival Deputies spoke with witnesses who stated that the husband appeared to be intoxicated and talking very loud when the wife woke up and told him to be quiet and leave the others alone. Witnesses reported hearing the couple argue and pushing each other. The witnesses told husband to stop hitting the wife but they continued to push each other. The wife told the witnesses to pack up they were leaving for the night and would be staying in a hotel.

The wife began walking away from the husband, when according to witnesses the husband punched the wife in the face. The witness then saw the wife grab her two guns and saw the husband reaching for one of the guns it went off and fell to the ground, the criminal complaint reads