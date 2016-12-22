The Great of Racine! Family replaces stolen bicycle for 9 year-old girl

Back in mid-November we posted an article about a Mom asking for help from the community to locate her daughter’s stolen bicycle. 9 year-old Angelina had saved up the money by herself to purchase the bicycle, only to have it stolen from Racine’s northside.

Shortly after a Racine Uncovered reader messaged us stating he would like to replace the bike if it doesn’t turn up. He was moved by the fact the little girl, saved her money to buy it.

Well today Tim, his daughters Haley and Miranda (his girlfriend Kristin couldn’t be present), dropped off a brand new bike for Angelina along with a lock and reflectors..

The great of the people shine through again in Racine!