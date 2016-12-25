“Santa In A Shoebox” Distributes Nearly 2000 Presents To The Community

From Santa in A Shoebox facebook-

Santa in a Shoebox 2016!

A record breaking SUCCESS!

1488 shoeboxes in Racine (new record)

510 shoeboxes in Kenosha (special shout out to Stacy Schroeder Busby, you made that happen, job well done!!!!!!

1998 Shoeboxes=combined grand total!

Thank you to Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly – Washington Ave and Stinebrink’s Kenosha Piggly Wiggly and JAVIER’S CUISINE and Kenosha Unified School District and Racine House of Harley Husher Pub and Grill and Master Designers for faithfully being a designated drop off for Santa in a Shoe Box.

A very special “thank you” to Great Lakes Church – Kenosha Campus (both), Great Lakes Church – Racine for partnering with us on so many levels (donations, volunteers etc.) Amazing spirit and willingness to serve! I’ve never seen anything like it! So proud to be a part of.

To EVERY single volunteer who helped in anyway, none of this would be possible with out YOU. This is completely run by community and volunteers/elves, noone is paid and we do not ask for financial contributions, 100% community driven!! From every walk of life, we ALL came together, it was a beautiful thing. You have all given the best “gift” ever this year, the gift of “self”. I’ve seen first hand the good and generous in people this year and most importantly, the gift of your time.

A special thanks to our full time delivery elves for your time, muscles and fuel! Rick Bindel Tregg Schweitzer Rollin Haas. Year after year, you are faithful and willing!

This year boxes went into several schools, nursing homes, we also delivered to the homeless shelters, Veterans, Cancer patients, families in need, etc….all of which had smiles after delivery because of you!

Again, “thank you” to each and every one of you. YOU have all made this happen.

A Very Merry Christmas to you!