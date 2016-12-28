Home
ResCare Workforce Services & Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency Wishes Everyone A Happy New Year
12/28/2016 |
Filed under:
Employment & Training
|
Posted by:
RACINE UNCOVERED
There will be no Wednesday Works scheduled this week. Please have a safe and happy New Year!
