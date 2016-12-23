PHOTO GALLERY-The GREATNESS Of Racine!! YES RACINE…There is a SANTA!

Yes Racine there is a Santa. Santa came in all ages this week. From young to older, every walk of life after a family suffered a horrific loss on December 19,2016 when their home caught on fire on Lawndale Ave in Lake Park.

Curt’s brother Cameron alerted Curt of the fire and all of them barely got out. All three family members suffered burns and Payton and Paulette were hospitalized due to the injuries. They lost everything in the fire including some pets. Paulette is still hospitalized and receiving treatment; Payton came home on Thursday December 22, 2016 where he will still have to undergo medical treatment for his burns.

As soon as we were notified by a friend that this family was in need, we took to our Racine Uncovered facebook and website right away, listing clothing and shoe sizes to get them at least the very basics.

Our friend Jamie Erickson-Hayek who operates Foxhole Lounge at 820 Main Street (inside the VFW) opened her doors that morning to help collect donations. Paula Wells Huck along with the Mount Pleasant Police Department Lakeside Cop House and Officers James Kelly and Matt Prochaska opened their doors to help collect donations. Jamie will continue to collect donations for the family if items still need to be dropped off at Foxhole Lounge!

The people of the Racine community never fail to amaze us. Donations began pouring in and are still coming in for the family to make their long recovery from this tragic event. Ryder Truck where Curt is employed has helped donations and with storing, sorting and wrapping presents for the family and employees. Ryder Truck from Chicago, Illinois brought up presents and donations. Ryder Milwaukee area locations raised money for the family along with presents and other items. .We wanted to share a few photos with you of just a fraction of items that have been collected.

THANK YOU RACINE!