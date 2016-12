MISSING CATS-Cat missing from Lawndale Ave Fire in Lake Park

This is RJ (right) And Cuddles (left), they were in the home in the 1200 block of Lawndale when it caught fire on 12/19/15. One of their dogs Bella survived the fire but sadly the second dog couldn’t be rescued. Neighbors have heard meowing in the area so there some small hope. Please keep your eyes open if you live near that and if seen or found please call 262-221-6413