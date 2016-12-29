Manpower is HIRING 2nd & 3rd Shift Production Packers

We are hiring 2nd and 3rd shift Production Packers for our manufacturing client in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

$11.50/hour pay rate

Temp to hire to the right candidate

Se Habla Espanol

Several positions are available, so please refer your family and friends and possibly qualify for a referral bonus.

Are you interested? The ideal candidate will possess:

* 6 months to 1 year of manufacturing experience as a machine operator with extrusion machines or production packing.

* You’ll be responsible for the machine operation and/or parts production process from set-up through unloading of finished product.

* You have the mechanical aptitude and mathematical skills for success.

* You understand the necessity of adhering to general operating and safety procedures.

* Whether written or delivered verbally, you follow instructions.

* You’re comfortable with basic data entry and computers.

* Quality control rests on your good judgment and expertise.

If this is what you see for yourself, you need to talk to Doris Conver at our Kenosha Manpower office today. First apply on our website, www.manpower.com with your updated resume and then call Doris at (262) 694-2759 Ext. 70411 to confirm your application. Tell her you saw it on Racine Uncovered and Facebook.

NEW YEAR – NEW JOB with MANPOWER.